Police: Man Fatally Shot Had History of Domestic Violence

July 21, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Mission Laguna Lane
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man who was involved in a fatal shooting may have been protecting a woman from her boyfriend.

Police say the man encountered the couple as the woman was running away from her boyfriend on Thursday night on Mission Laguna Lane near South Decatur Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95. The woman’s face had signs of physical abuse and was bleeding. Investigators believe the she had been abused for hours before the shooting.

According to police, her boyfriend had a history of domestic violence.

Police have not released deceased man’s name but identified him as an African-American man in his 50’s.

The man was not arrested after the shooting, but is cooperating with law enforcement. Officials are determining whether the man fired in self-defense and if he will face charges in the shooting.

