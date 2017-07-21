Overturned Truck Shuts Down Interstate 15

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A crash involving an overturned crane truck and several other vehicles temporarily shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada on Thursday said the freeway was closed at Tropicana Avenue. Three of the northbound lanes have reopened since the crash, but all ramps from the 215 Beltway to I-15 remain closed.
Nevada Highway Patrol says at least six vehicles were involved in the crash.
Trooper Jason Buratczuk tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the extent of the injuries of those involved is unknown.