McGregor Meets Community Service for Vegas Pre-Bout Fracas

July 21, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: community service, Conor McGregor, UFC
Conor McGregor addresses the media at the UFC 205 press conference at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on September 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC star Conor McGregor has completed the 25 hours of community service imposed by Nevada officials following a profanity-laced, bottle-throwing fracas with a rival during a pre-fight news conference last year in Las Vegas.

A document obtained by The Associated Press shows McGregor talked with children and teenagers in Dublin about “physical and verbal bullying.”

The Nevada State Athletic Commission disciplined McGregor and Nate Diaz after the men and members of their groups yelled at each other and eventually hurled water bottles at an Aug. 17 press conference.

It is unknown whether McGregor will be disciplined again. He and Floyd Mayweather Jr. exchanged racially insensitive and homophobic remarks during events held this month promoting their upcoming fight. The commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding any potential disciplinary action against McGregor and Mayweather.

