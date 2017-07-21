Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Legal Pot Still Can’t Be Used On Tour Buses, Limos Or Shuttles

July 21, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: Clark County, crime, Las Vegas, marijuana, McCarran Airport, Nevada, Nevada Revised Statute, Nevada Transportation Authority
(credit David McNew / Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Nevada is one of a handful of state that allow people to use marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes.

Even though it’s okay to spark up, there are still some stipulations.

Clark County Business License officials are reminding Las Vegas-area residents and visitors to Sin City that consuming marijuana is illegal in moving cars.

Officials have learned that some people have tried to rent tour buses and limousines so that they may light up inside. This is illegal under state law.

Nevada Revised Statute 453D.400(2) states: “A person who smokes or otherwise consumes marijuana in a public place, in a retail marijuana store, or in a moving vehicle is guilty of a misdemeanor punished by a fine of not more than $600.” Marijuana consumption includes inhaling or ingesting of any marijuana or marijuana products.

Renting or hiring of private or public vehicles, including tour buses, limousines, shuttles and the like, for marijuana consumption is prohibited by law.

It’s not only illegal to consume marijuana in a moving vehicle. It’s illegal to consume marijuana in a public right of way. Consuming marijuana at Las Vegas casinos and McCarran International Airport is also illegal.

The County is joining with the Nevada Transportation Authority and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in enforcing these laws in unincorportated Clark County, including the Las Vegas Strip and the surrounding resort corridor. The city of Las Vegas is also enforcing these laws in its jurisdiction, which includes the downtown casino area. The Nevada Transportation Authority has stated it will take action against holders of Certificates of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) if it finds a business out of compliance.

