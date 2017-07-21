Las Vegas Man Indicted For Alleged Retirement System Scam

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Attorney General’s Office said a Las Vegas man is arrested and indicted for his alleged role in a complicated retirement scam.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced that 45 year old Carl Dean Robertson was arrested on seven felony charges following an indictment by the Clark County Grand Jury for his role in a Nevada Public Employees Retirement System or PERS scam. The charges include one count of theft in the amount of $3,500 or more, a category “B” felony, one count of attempted theft in the amount of $3,500 or more, a category “C” felony, two counts of forgery, a category “D” felony, and three counts of possession or sale of document or personal identifying information to establish false status or identity, a category “C” felony. The alleged scam was done between August 2015 and June 2017.

According to the indictment, Robertson is accused of obtaining retirement benefit payments intended for a deceased Nevada PERS member. After payments ceased, Robertson attempted to reinstate the retirement benefit payment by misrepresenting himself to be a Nevada PERS member through a series of forged documents.

“Schemes that take advantage of a program designed to compensate state employees for their hard work and service will not be tolerated,” said Laxalt. “With each arrest, we hope to send a clear message to those seeking to defraud the State that their schemes will not go unnoticed,” Laxalt said.

This case was investigated and is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Unit.

An indictment is merely a charging document; every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.