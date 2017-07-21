Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Man Indicted For Alleged Retirement System Scam

July 21, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Carl Dean Robertson, Clark County, crime, Criminal Prosecution Unit, Fraud, Las Vegas, Nevada Attorney General's office, Public Employees Retirement System (PERS)
Photo Credit Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Attorney General’s Office said a Las Vegas man is arrested and indicted for his alleged role in a complicated retirement scam.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced that 45 year old Carl Dean Robertson was arrested on seven felony charges following an indictment by the Clark County Grand Jury for his role in a Nevada Public Employees Retirement System or PERS scam. The charges include one count of theft in the amount of $3,500 or more, a category “B” felony, one count of attempted theft in the amount of $3,500 or more, a category “C” felony, two counts of forgery, a category “D” felony, and three counts of possession or sale of document or personal identifying information to establish false status or identity, a category “C” felony. The alleged scam was done between August 2015 and June 2017.

According to the indictment, Robertson is accused of obtaining retirement benefit payments intended for a deceased Nevada PERS member. After payments ceased, Robertson attempted to reinstate the retirement benefit payment by misrepresenting himself to be a Nevada PERS member through a series of forged documents.

“Schemes that take advantage of a program designed to compensate state employees for their hard work and service will not be tolerated,” said Laxalt. “With each arrest, we hope to send a clear message to those seeking to defraud the State that their schemes will not go unnoticed,” Laxalt said.

This case was investigated and is being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Unit.

An indictment is merely a charging document; every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen