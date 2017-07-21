Heidi Harris: Marriage Fraud In Las Vegas

National advocate Elena Maria Lopez joined the Heidi Harris Show to talk about the local effects of marriage fraud. After Lopez’s appearance with Heidi in Washington D.C. at the FAIR conference, the show received several emails from listeners currently going through similar situations.
Today, Lopez talked about local cases that involved suspicious persons who married local military personnel with high-level security clearances, allegedly all to gain access. Lopez is available to assist all victims of marriage fraud and can be reached through her website. Contact Elena Lopez HERE.