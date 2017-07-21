Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: Marriage Fraud In Las Vegas

July 21, 2017 9:44 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: dhs, elena maria lopez, Heidi Harris Show, Ice, Marriage Fraud

National advocate Elena Maria Lopez joined the Heidi Harris Show to talk about the local effects of marriage fraud.  After Lopez’s appearance with Heidi in Washington D.C. at the FAIR conference, the show received several emails from listeners currently going through similar situations.

Today, Lopez talked about local cases that involved suspicious persons who married local military personnel with high-level security clearances, allegedly all to gain access.  Lopez is available to assist all victims of marriage fraud and can be reached through her website.  Contact Elena Lopez HERE.

 

More from Heidi Harris
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen