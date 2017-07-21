Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Ex-Vegas Firefighter In Murder Case Admits To Drug Use

July 21, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: crime, George Tiaffay, God, Las Vegas, murder
File photo of a gun. (credit: George Frey/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Las Vegas firefighter convicted of hiring a homeless ex-convict to bludgeon his estranged wife to death says in a handwritten note from prison that he was under the effects of prescription medication when he ordered her death.

George Tiaffay’s note was included in a 107-page court document appealing his conviction for first-degree murder.

Tiaffay wrote that the prescriptions altered his ability to discern right from wrong and he thought God directed him to commit the crime.

Tiaffay was sentenced in 2015 to life in prison without parole.

He’s appealing his conviction and says his lawyer was ineffective during the trial. A judge is expected to assign him a new lawyer soon but court records on Friday did not show a new attorney had been appointed yet.

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

