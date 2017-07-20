Man Found Dead Inside Valley Apartment

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police in Las Vegas admit they don’t have any suspects or motive after the body of a man is found inside a valley apartment.

On June 29, 2017 around 8:39 p.m. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) patrol officers were dispatched to an apartment located in the 3600 block of Ala Drive, which is near Twain and Decatur, to investigate a report of a man down inside of the residence and possibly dead. A resident of the apartment had come home to find a roommate lying on the floor and unresponsive. Arriving officers located an adult male deceased inside of the apartment. Evidence at the scene indicated the death was not natural and homicide detectives were requested.

The investigation initiated by the LVMPD Homicide Section revealed that arguing was heard coming from the apartment earlier in the evening. There appeared to be a struggle between the victim and suspect or suspects that resulted in the death of the victim.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, on the internet at http://www.crimestoppersofnv.com, or text CRIMENV.