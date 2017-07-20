Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Drugs, Heat Blamed in Man’s Death After EDC

July 20, 2017 4:10 PM
Filed Under: Electric Daisy Carnival, las vegas motor speedway, Las Vegas news, man dies, Michael Adam Morse
Fans react to Showtek performance during the 21st annual Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 18, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 34-year-old California man who collapsed at the venue of the Electric Daisy Carnival last month died from drug intoxication and high heat.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office on Thursday said Michael Adam Morse died of the combined effects of the drugs Legal X and Ecstasy, along with environmental heat exposure. His death was ruled an accident.

Morse died June 17 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where about 135,000 gathered every night of the three-day music festival that took place during a heat wave. Police have said Morse’s death occurred outside the festival’s operating hours.

Coroner John Fudenberg says dehydration and increased body temperature are among the adverse effects of Ecstasy. He says those effects combined with hot weather create “a potentially deadly situation.”

