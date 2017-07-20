ACLU Of Nevada Reports On And Scores Legislative Session

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The ACLU of Nevada released the 2017 Legislative Report and scorecard. During the 2017 Nevada legislative session there were significant victories enhancing the civil liberties of all Nevadans. From voting rights to criminal justice reform, to defeating the state’s discriminatory voucher scheme, the ACLU of Nevada was at the forefront of protecting civil rights and liberties during the session.
The legislative report details the work of the ACLU of Nevada during the 120 days of the legislature, explaining the bills the organization either supported or opposed, and clarifying how each bill implicates Nevadans’ freedoms and liberties.
For the first time, along with the legislative report, the ACLU of Nevada scored the governor and legislators on civil liberties related bill and whether they passed, failed or were vetoed. Final scores were based on 12 bills affecting freedoms and civil liberties in Nevada. A full explanation of the bill that were scored are included with the scorecard.
“We are proud of our work during the 2017 legislative session. Our legislative report highlights our major civil liberties victories and losses and our scorecard serves as a way for the public to know where their legislators stand on issues impacting their freedom,” said policy director Holly Welborn.