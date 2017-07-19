Project Neon Means A Partial Closure Of U.S. 95

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It more than likely won’t affect a lot of people, but expect a closure of a portion of U.S. Highway 95 Wednesday night through early Thursday morning.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close north and southbound U.S. Highway 95 between Casino Center and Las Vegas boulevards from 11 p.m., July 19, until 4 a.m., July 20, in downtown Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Boulevard onramp to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will also be closed from 8 p.m., July 19, until 6 a.m., July 20. Also, Las Vegas Boulevard will be shuttered to local traffic between Bonanza Road and Stewart Avenue during the same time frame. The temporary closures are needed to install what’s called an Active Traffic Management sign as part of Project Neon. That’s the nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving through any cone zone, also watch out for construction signs and take alternate routes if they can. NDOT suggest travelers check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or social media pages like twitter (@NDOTProjectNeon) for updated information.
There is also a free smart phone and tablet app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).