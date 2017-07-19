Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police Seek Person of Interest in Heller Threatening Note Case

July 19, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Dean Heller, LVMPD, surveillance video, threatening note found, West Sunset Road

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are hoping public tips can lead them to a person of interest caught on surveillance video in connection with a threatening letter found in the Las Vegas office of Sen. Dean Heller Sunday, authorities said.

Las Vegas Metro Police detectives released video Thursday of a man seen in surveillance footage they identify as a person of interest in their investigation.

Officers arrived at the senator’s office on the 8900 block of West Sunset Road just after 9 a.m. Sunday after an alarm company called police to report a burglary alarm sounding.

Patrol officers investigating the scene found a threatening note addressed to Heller near the door to the office.

The person of interest was described as a heavy set white man between 50 and 60 years old with a gray beard. The man was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, short sleeve collared shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

