Police Seek Person of Interest in Heller Threatening Note Case

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are hoping public tips can lead them to a person of interest caught on surveillance video in connection with a threatening letter found in the Las Vegas office of Sen. Dean Heller Sunday, authorities said.
Las Vegas Metro Police detectives released video Thursday of a man seen in surveillance footage they identify as a person of interest in their investigation.
Officers arrived at the senator’s office on the 8900 block of West Sunset Road just after 9 a.m. Sunday after an alarm company called police to report a burglary alarm sounding.
Patrol officers investigating the scene found a threatening note addressed to Heller near the door to the office.
The person of interest was described as a heavy set white man between 50 and 60 years old with a gray beard. The man was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, short sleeve collared shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information about the man was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.