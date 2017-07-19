Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Newly Elected Officials Sworn In On Vegas City Council

July 19, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: City Council, City Manager Scott D. Adams, Clark Counthy Assembly District 4, Department 3 Municipal Court Judge Cara Campbell, las vegas city council, Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman, Nevada legislature, Ward 2 Councilman Steven G. Seroka, Ward 6 Councilwoman Michele Fiore

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman swore in newly elected City Council members, a Municipal Court Judge and the new city manager at Wednesday morning’s Las Vegas City Council meeting.

Ward 2 Councilman Steven G. Seroka, Ward 6 Councilwoman Michele Fiore and Department 3 Municipal Court Judge Cara Campbell were all sworn in at the meeting. They were elected to serve the people of Las Vegas during the June municipal elections. Also, new City Manager Scott D. Adams was officially sworn in.

Ward 2 Councilman Seroka is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, who has served all over the world, and finished his active-duty career at Nellis Air Force Base.

Ward 6 Councilwoman Fiore spent two terms in the Nevada Legislature representing Clark County’s Assembly District 4, and has lived in Las Vegas since 1993.

Department 3 Judge Cara Campbell is a former Clark County Deputy District Attorney and is a native Las Vegan.

City Manager Scott D. Adams was also sworn in by Mayor goodman. Adams previously served as Deputy City Manager and has been with the city for a while, holding the position of chief urban redevelopment officer. He has been with the city of Las Vegas for 13 years.

One of the City Council’s first actions was to appoint a new mayor pro tem. Ward 1 City Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian was unanimously elected by her colleagues. She replaces Steve Ross who left the council due to term limits. Mayor Pro Tem Tarkanian has been a member of the City Council since 2005, and previously served 12 years as a member of the Clark County Board of School Trustees.

Adams’ new executive team members, Chief Operations and Development Officer Jorge Cervantes, Chief Community Services Officer Karen E. Duddlesten and Executive Director of Community Development Tom Perrigo were also ratified by the City Council. They join other members of the senior management team who include Adams, Deputy City Manager Orlando Sanchez, Chief Financial Officer Gary Ameling, Chief of Staff Ted Olivas, Communications Director David Riggleman and Executive Assistant Sara Garcia.

