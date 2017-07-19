Manendo Resigns After Sex Harassment Review Concludes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Sen. Mark Manendo, D-Las Vegas, has resigned following an investigation into claims that he sexually harassed female staffers.
Manendo submitted his resignation letter to Gov. Brian Sandoval on Tuesday.
The law firm Van Dermyden Maddux was brought in to handle the investigation, which concluded July 13. The firm found Manendo violated the Legislature’s anti-harassment policy and “engaged in multiple and repeated instances of inappropriate, offensive and unacceptable behavior” toward female staffers and lobbyists.
The firm also found Manendo attempted to interfere with the investigation.
Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, ordered the investigation after complaints were made against Manendo in April 27.
Investigators cited “at least 14 incidents of inappropriate conduct during the 2017 legislative session, as well as instances of misconduct from prior sessions.”