Woman Serving Life Terms Dead After Vegas Prison Fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prison officials in Nevada say a 51-year-old woman who was serving four consecutive sentences of life in prison with the possibility of parole has died after a fight with another inmate.
The Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday that Marnie M. Peot was pronounced dead Friday in a cell at the Florence McClure Women’s Correctional Center in Las Vegas.
A statement says Peot had been checked by medical staff after the fight and was believed to have had minor injuries.
The other inmate wasn’t identified.
An autopsy was planned to determine Peot’s cause of death.
She was convicted in Clark County and sentenced in August 1995 for the killings of Scott Rehn and Jimmy Sorenson in Las Vegas in 1994.