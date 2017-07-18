Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Raiders Stadium Site Seized By Homeless

July 18, 2017 12:10 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The site chosen as the home of the new Las Vegas Raiders stadium appears to have some new residents…and they aren’t clad in silver and black.

Area residents are now wondering about a homeless encampment that recently formed on the land just west of Interstate 15 where the team and city plan to construct the Raiders’ new 65,000-seat domed stadium.

The collection of trash, mattresses, shopping carts and other various personal items was spotted just below a billboard off Dean Martin Drive as recently as Monday.

The site also included a handwritten sign asking for donations.

“Anything you can spare is a blessing,” the sign read.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people had settled at the location. The Raiders and the city have not yet commented on the encampment.

Construction at the Russell Road-Dean Martin Drive site was expected to start next year. The project is scheduled to be completed by June 2020.

