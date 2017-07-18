Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Heidi Harris: OJ Simpson Parole Hearing

July 18, 2017 9:41 AM By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: early release, Heidi Harris Show, OJ Simpson, Parole

With two days to go until the O.J. Simpson parole hearing, the media circus has begun.  Everybody’s talking about whether the former NFL star and infamous celebrity should be released, though most experts expect that Simpson will be released in October.

While the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman hang over all Simpson proceedings, Heidi is quick to mention that Simpson’s conviction was not for those crimes, but a 2007 burglary at the Palace Station — a crime which would net most convicted a two-year sentence or less.

