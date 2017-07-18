Best Places To Buy Running Shoes In Las Vegas

By Heather Leigh Landon

Las Vegas is home to many parks and trails that are ideal for running. Watch the sunrise over the mountains during an early morning jog or get out with some of the local running clubs. No matter how far you plan to run, you need to make sure you have a decent pair of running shoes on. Check out some of the best places in Las Vegas to purchase your next pair of running shoes.

12AM Run

3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 912-5968

www.12amrun.com

Founded by rap legend Nas and a small group of entrepreneurs, 12AM Run is a bi-level boutique located in The Linq Hotel & Casino. This boutique specializes in offering customers brand-name sneakers, including many that are perfect for runners. Shoppers will not only be able to shop for their shoes, they will also be treated to live DJs playing hip-hop classics and many current hits. Urban-style apparel and accessories are also available.

Performance Footwear

9151 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 103

Las Vegas, NV 89117

(702) 940-0150

www.facebook.com/PerformanceFootwear

Don’t let their size fool you. Performance Footwear offers an extensive selection of shoes, especially some for those hard-to-fit feet out there. Take some time to sit down with the staff and learn about how each shoe offers unique benefits and discover which one is best for your running style.

Desert Rock Sports

8221 W. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89117

(702) 254-1143

www.desertrocksportslv.com

Desert Rock Sports is the place to go in Las Vegas for all of your outdoor athletic needs. You will find everything from backpacks to climbing gear and running shoes to clothing. When it comes to shopping for running shoes, you will find top-of-the-line shoes, including those from La Sportiva. Need help getting fitted for the perfect running shoe? No problem. The staff here is friendly and very helpful.

Las Vegas Cyclery and Running Center

10575 Discovery Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89147

(702) 596-2953

www.lasvegascyclery.com

The Las Vegas Cyclery and Running Center offers a sprawling collection of running and bicycle supplies. You will find the running shoes you need for your training and upcoming races. In addition to picking up your triathlon running shoes, you can book tours of the area. This location offers bike rentals, day tours and scooters.

Red Rock Running Company

7350 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 106

Las Vegas, NV 89129

(702) 870-4786

www.redrockrunningcompany.com

Red Rock Running Company carries a variety of the top running shoe brands available. They do not believe there is only one way to fit someone in running shoes. The experienced staff will find you the perfect running shoe. Red Rock Running Company also hosts group runs in Henderson at The District on Tuesdays at 5:30 a.m. and at their location on Cheyenne on Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m.

