Teens Body Recovered From Lake Mohave Is Ninth Drowning In 2017

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a teenage boy from Lake Mohave.
Park officials said the body was pulled from the lake on Saturday. Witnesses say the boy swam out to help another person in his group who had been separated from a tube when he disappeared under the water.
Christie Vanover of the National Park Service says the teen was not wearing a life jacket.
He was located 45 feet (14 meters) below the surface and was recovered by Bullhead City police divers.
The Mohave County medical examiner will identify the victim and determine the cause of death.
