Second Miracle Mile Security Guard Shooting Suspect Surrenders

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The second suspect wanted in connection with the shooting that wounded two security guards during a burglary in the Miracle Miles Shops on the Las Vegas Strip turned himself in to authorities, police said.
The attorney for 25-year-old Jaime Gonzalez contacted the Las Vegas Metro Police Robbery Section Saturday and arrange for his client’s surrender, a LVMPD statement reported.
The arrest followed Friday’s arrest of Gonzalez’s alleged partner in the crime, 34-year-old Jonathan Ozuna.
Investigators said Ozuna and Gonzalez were stealing items from the Sunglass Hut at the Miracle Mile location at Planet Hollywood on South Las Vegas Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The pair were approached by two security guards when they fled the mall on foot. When the suspects reached the third floor parking garage and with the guards closing in, Ozuna allegedly fired at the guards, wounding both men.
One guard was struck in the hand, while the other suffered a wound to his neck. Both men survived their injuries.
Gonzales was identified as the driver in the crime. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of burglary, grand larceny, and conspiracy.