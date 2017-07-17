Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: ‘Threatening Note’ Found Near Heller’s Las Vegas Office

July 17, 2017 2:14 PM
Dean Heller, Las Vegas news, threatening letter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a threatening note addressed to Republican U.S. Sen. Dean Heller was discovered by officers responding to a report of a burglary.

Police declined to release the contents of the letter found Sunday morning near the door of Heller’s office.

Police said Monday patrol officers responded to the building where Heller’s office is located after an alarm company reported a burglary alarm. Police say neither the building nor Heller’s office was burglarized.

The case remains under investigation.

Heller’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Heller is regarded the most endangered GOP incumbent senator in next year’s midterm elections. He is the only one running for re-election in a state President Donald Trump lost to former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

