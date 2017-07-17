Police Buy 12-Year-Old A New Bike After His Was Stolen

Heidi Harris: President Trump New Poll NumbersABC release a national poll over the weekend that showed only 36% of Americans approve of the job President Trump has done in six months. This would be the lowest presidential rating in 70 years. Heidi explained that there is the possibility that the news media is attempting to put in the minds of Americans that President Trump is doing such a horrible job, in hopes that the nation will start to believe that this is the case.