Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Openings Set in Vegas for Bundy Standoff Retrial

July 17, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Cliven Bundy, federal court, Las Vegas news, ranch standoff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury in Las Vegas is due to hear openings in the retrial of four men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up rancher Cliven Bundy’s cattle in April 2014.

Trial starts Monday for defendants who maintain they drove from Idaho and Montana to Bunkerville, Nevada, to protest Bureau of Land Management tactics that included agents using dogs and stun guns against Bundy family members.

Prosecutors want jurors to focus on conspiracy, assault on a federal agent, weapon and other charges.

A jury in April found two co-defendants guilty of some charges, but failed to reach verdicts for Scott Drexler, Richard Lovelien, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart.
Trial is expected to take several weeks.

Bundy and other defendants are jailed pending trial later.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen