Henderson Police And NHP Cracking Down On Speeders

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Two local agencies are cracking down and trying to make valley roads and highways safer for all drivers.

Henderson Police are doing enhanced enforcement to target speeders, while troopers from Nevada Highway Patrol or NHP are trying to put the brakes on aggressive drivers.

The Henderson Police Department has began a two-week traffic enforcement action targeting speeders. As part of Joining Forces, a statewide law enforcement program, agencies are working together on the special enforcement of speed limit laws from July 15 through July 30.

Officers will target a number of streets at a time using saturation patrols throughout Henderson to stop speeding cars. Areas that are known for high speeds and areas that have received the most citizen complaints will be targeted duringthe action. Officers from neighboring jurisdictions will be helping Henderson Police during the Joining Forces enhanced enforcement.

Speeding was the cause of about 30 percent of all fatal accidents in the United States, according to National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Troopers with NHP will be cracking down on aggressive drivers. Those who speed, ignore traffic laws, run through lights, not wearing their seat-belts, talking on the phone, and texting.

Officials with NHP said most drivers don’t believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, however the consequences of driving too fast include:

-Greater potential for loss of car control.

-Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment.

-Increased stopping distance when the driver perceives a danger.

-Increased degree of crash severity leading to more debilitating injuries.

-Unexpected economic and psychological implications of a speed-related crash.

NHP said it wants to remind everyone: If you’re heavy on the gas pedal, expect to get pulled over and receive a citation. Save the gas and your money by driving the speed limit, no excuses.