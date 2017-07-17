60 Displaced After Fire Cuts Power At Veterans Village

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The American Red Cross was going to help as many as 60 people who needed a place to stay, after an electrical fire at Veterans Village Sunday morning.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a reported underground electrical wiring fire behind the Veterans Village, located at 1150 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The fire happened around 8:38 a.m. Firefighters had to wait for NV Energy to arrive to cut power to the wires before anything could be done.

It was first thought the wiring belong to NV Energy, but after the fire was put out, it was determined that wiring belong to Veterans Village, which supplied their entire complex with electricity. The wiring was damaged enough that power could not be restored until it was properly repaired and inspected.

Because of the expected intense heat of the day, plans were made to move the tenants, about 60, to a shelter with air conditioning. The American Red Cross responded to make the arrangements and contacted the Clark County School District about using a nearby school as a relocation center. Arrangements were made for Fremond Middle School to be used and CCSD Police arranged for the school to be opened and another officer responded to Veterans Village to escort two buses that the Regional Transporation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) provided to take people to the school. Many of them are elderly and some are disabled.

While plans were being set up to move the tenants, a mobile 240 kilowatt generator was brought to the scene and hooked into the complex wiring to restore power. Before anyone need to be moved, power was restored so the residents didn’t have to be displaced. Shortly thereafter the buses were released and the school closed once again.

The cause of the electrical fire is unknown and the amount of damage is also undetermined because it’s underground.

There were no injuries with this incident.