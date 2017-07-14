Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Police Capture Suspect in Miracle Mile Shops Shooting That Wounded 2 Guards

July 14, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Las Vegas news, Las Vegas Strip, Miracle Mile Shops, planet hollywood, security guards shot, Sunglass Hut

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – One of the thieves who police said opened fire on a pair of security guards who tried to stop a Las Vegas Strip robbery was captured Friday, according to authorities.

Officers arrested Jonathan Ozuna around 12:30 p.m. Friday on the 6400 block of West Lake Mead Blvd., just hours after the robbery and gunfire at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Thursday night, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators said Ozuna, 34, was one of two suspects who fled a Sunglass Hut location around 7:45 p.m. Thursday after a pair of security guards tried to apprehend the suspects. The suspects led the security guards on a foot chase to the third floor of the parking garage, where one of the gunmen started shooting at the guards, striking them both.

One guard suffered a gunshot wound to his hand while the other was treated for a wound to his neck. Neither of the injuries were life-threatening.

Police said citizen tips helped lead them to Ozuna. Investigators were still seeking the second suspect.

Ozuna was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of attempted murder, armed burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy charges.

