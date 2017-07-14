Vegas Man Pleads Guilty For Explosive Device And Attempted Robbery

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – It could have been an explosive situation, but it turned out to be a dud, and it landed a Las Vegas man in jail.
46 year old Vincent Earl Hagey pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery and one count of attempted armed bank robbery.
The U.S. Attorney’s office said Hagey pleaded guilty Friday to robbing a bank with a homemade simulated explosive device with wires and blinking lights worn under his clothes.
United States District Judge jennifer Dorsey accepted the guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for October 16, 2017. At the time of sentencing, Hagey faces the maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
According to admissions in the plea agreement, on February 17, 2017, Hagey, wearing a white hate, black suitcoat and a blue tie, entered a Bank of America and presented a bank robbery note to a teller stating that he had a bomb. Hagey then pressed a button in his clothing and a blinking blue light lit on his chest. the teller gave Hagey $3,000 and he left the bank.
On March 13, 2017, Hagey was arrested while leaving a Wells Fargo Bank wearing the same clothes and homemade device from the February bank robbery. The homemade contraption was made of batteries, wire and a lighted circuit board, with a wire running up his sleeve to a push-button near his cuff. Hagey could activate the button on his cuff to make the blue light on the circuit board blink on and off. During an interview with law enforcement, Hagey confessed to robbing the Bank of America and attempting to rob the Wells Fargo Bank, both with the use of the simulated explosive device under his clothing.