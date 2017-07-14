Suspect in UNLV Shooting, Carjackings Arrested in California

HESPERIA, Calif. (AP) — A serial carjacking suspect who fired several rounds at a woman and her 11-year-old daughter on the UNLV campus has been taken into custody in California.
Las Vegas police say 34-year-old Kevin Kealoha was arrested Thursday night in San Bernardino County.
The woman shot at says she drove onto campus to get away from a pursuing car. After entering the campus, she says the suspect fired seven to nine rounds at her pickup truck.
Authorities were able to tie the shooting to a carjacking suspect who has been stealing cars in Las Vegas since Tuesday.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies say Kealoha was taken into custody in Hesperia after another carjacking at gunpoint and a police pursuit that resulted in him crashing.