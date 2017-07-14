Sprinklers Douse Fire At Auto Repair Shop

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An explosion was heard then there was a fire which ripped through a stip mall made up of several automotive repair centers.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to the Decatur Automotive Center in the 1700 block of N. Decatur Blvd. at 8:31 p.m. Thursday night. Fire dispatchers received a number of calls that there was an explosion in one of the auto repair shops and smoke was coming from the gargage doors.

The fire was at a business called the Decature Automotive Center.

When firefighters arrived heavy smoke was coming out three bay doors of one of the auto repair shops. Firefighters cut through the steel doors and found the business full of smoke. Once the smoke was out, two cars were found damaged by fire. Crews put out hot spots in the two cars, the bulk of the fire was held in check by automatic fire sprinklers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were six cars in the shop during the fire, two cars were damaged. The business itself was not damaged by the fire. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

There were no injuries.

the business was closed at the time of the fire. When the fire started, the fire sprinklers activated and held the fire from spreading until firefighters arrived and made sure it was out. If there were no sprinklers, it’s possible the fire would have spread to the other cars and significant damage would have occurred to the business. It’s estimated that several thousand dollars of property was saved by the sprinklers and downed production time will be minimal to the business.