Man Surrenders After Barricade Situation On Nevada Highway

July 14, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: burglaries, Chase, Jay Rivera, metro poice

ENTERPRISE, Nev. (AP) — A man has been taken into custody after leading police on a chase and then refusing to get out of his vehicle while barricaded on a highway in the Las Vegas area.

Authorities negotiated with the 51-year-old man who for hours had refused to step out of his vehicle on Thursday.

Metro Police spokesman Jay Rivera said the man was wanted for several local burglaries. He fled when officers attempted to pull his vehicle over, but ended up barricaded on a highway by police cars.

Authorities then began trying to coax him out of the car. Rivera said the man was the only person inside and he had a gasoline can inside of his car. He surrendered after a few hours.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Listen