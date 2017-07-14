Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

2 Guards Shot While Chasing Las Vegas Robbery Suspect

July 14, 2017 8:52 AM
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are looking for two men in connection with a robbery and the shooting of two security guards at a shop on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police tell KSNV that a Sunglass Hut was robbed at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood on Thursday night.

Authorities say the two guards chased a suspect into the parking garage where he pulled out a gun and shot one security guard in the hand and the other in the neck.

The TV station reports that both security guards were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say both suspects got away.

