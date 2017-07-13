Shots Fired Between Vehicles on UNLV Campus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV says no one was hurt in a shooting on the university campus near a police station.
UNLV spokesman Francis McCabe said the shooting happened about 10:20 a.m. Thursday as two vehicles drove onto the center of campus .
The trailing vehicle shot at the vehicle in front of it near the Claude I. Howard Public Safety building on the 4500 block of South Maryland Parkway, where police, dispatch and parking services are housed.
No injuries were reported.
The campus was secured and remained open.
The vehicle that opened fire drove off from the scene while the other vehicle remained in place.
University and Las Vegas police are investigating.