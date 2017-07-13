Officer Involved In July 11 OIS Is Identified

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – We now know the name of the officer involved in an officer involved shooting Tuesday.
Metro police said the officer involved is 56 year old Officer William Pollock.
Officer Pollock has been employed with the LVMPD since February 2001.
On July 11 around 1:08 p.m. LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to a business in the 4100 block of North Rancho Drive to investigate reports of an attempted robbery and carjacking of someone.
Information learned by detectives indicated that a group of men drove to the business ina maroon pickup truck. When they got there, the men jumped out when one, armed with a knife, attempted to attack the others. The armed man got in the car and confronted the driver. The driver pulled out a hammer and struck the suspect multiple times. The suspect then left the car and ran northbound. Before leaving the scene, the victims notified business management.
At 1:23 p.m. a lone police officer arrived and spotted the suspect, described as a white man wearing a teal shirt, black pants and carrying a black backpack, walking northbound on North Rancho Drive. The officer gave the suspect multiple verbal commands which were ignored. At some point, with the knife in his hand, the suspect charged toward the officer as he was leaving his marked patrol car. The officer fired at the suspect multiple times, hitting him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is the 11th officer involved shooting of 2017.
Officer William Pollock is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Northwest Area Command, and has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.