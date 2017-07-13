Nevada High School Grad Rates Inch Up With Added 5th Year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Given another year, Nevada saw an extra 630 students from the Class of 2016 graduate from high school.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports, according the state, the most recent five-year graduation rate, based on students who started high school in fall 2011, came in at 73.5.
That’s an increase from the four-year graduation rate of students who started high school that same year, which was released in the fall and calculated at 70.8.
Both numbers look at the same set of students, who started high school in fall 2011. After four years, 24,247 students in the state earned a diploma. In the next year, 630 more earned enough credits to receive a diploma — either by being held back or via adult-education classes — causing the slight bump up.