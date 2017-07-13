Cops: Baby Boy Shot in Head by Father in Vegas Murder-Suicide

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say the Las Vegas baby on the cusp of turning 1 year old was shot in the head by his father in a murder-suicide that also left his mother dead.
The Clark County coroner’s office said John Dylan Lunetta was found dead Monday when he was 11-months-and-29-days-old.
His mother, 34-year-old Karen Michelle Jackson, died of multiple gunshot wounds.
His father, 40-year-old John Henry Lunetta, died of suicide after shooting himself with the gun aimed at his mouth.
The senior Lunetta was the medical director for the American Red Cross Blood Services in Las Vegas.
A pet dog was also found fatally shot in the family’s home in southwest Las Vegas.
Police were previously called to the home where the family lived over an argument, but that incident wasn’t violent.