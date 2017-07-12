Political Action Group Endorses Rosen For Nevada Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNT) – If you’re like most people, you’ve probably never heard of the group 314. No they’re not an R&B singing group, but a political action committee. Their website bills them as grassroots supporters and political activists committed to bring innovation to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education, aggressively advocate for real solutions to Climate Change and elect more STEM trained candidates to public office.

On Tuesday 314 Action announced its endorsement of Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is running for U.S. Senate in Nevada. The endorsement marks 314 Action’s first Senate-level endorsement this cycle.

“I’m proud to be using my life experience as a woman working in technology to give back to my community and fight for better policy-making that’s based on science, research and evidence. From health care and climate change to President Trump’s Cabinet nominees, Senator Heller’s voting record has been dictated by political calculations and blind partisan ideology rather than what’s best for Nevada families,” said Rosen. “I’m grateful to 314 Action for their endorsement and their continued advocacy for the STEM community,” said Rosen.

“Today, more than ever, we need Jacky Rosen in the U.S. Senate and 314 Action is proud to stand with her,” said 314 Action Founder and Board President Shaughnessy Naughton. “With President Trump and Senator McConnell threatening to take away access to affordable health care from millions of Americans, the people of Nevada deserve a Senator who will fight for them. Throughout her career, Jacky has always been a fierce advocate for working families and when she’s elected to the U.S. Senate, she will continue to work on the issues that are most important to Nevadans like healthcare, cyber security and improving our education system,” said Naughton.