Police Officer Shoots Man Accused Of Charging Him With Knife

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer shot and killed a man on Tuesday after he charged at an officer while carrying a knife.
Police say the man and several others arrived at a pawnshop in a pickup truck. They say the man then began attacking the men he arrived with and tried to steal the truck they were in.
Police say the truck’s driver had a hammer and hit the man multiple times, which then prompted him to run away.
Police say the officer who attempted to make contact with the man was charged, and fired his gun multiple times.
Las Vegas police did not identify the man killed or the officer who fired.
Detectives are working to identify the men who were attacked and in the truck.
