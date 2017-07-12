Nevada Inmate Escapes After Walking Away From Fire Camp

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate it says walked away from a fire camp near Elko and escaped.
The department says the inmates where at the site helping fight a fire that broke out in northeast Nevada on Tuesday.
Jordan Redger was serving 12 to 36 months in prison for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Officials discovered that he was missing Wednesday after he did not show up for breakfast.
He is 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 meters), 160 lbs., with brown eyes, brown hair and has facial hair. He has a “Momma Tried” tattoo on his left arm, “KAT573” on his right arm and his last name tattooed on his back. He was last seen wearing dark blue clothing and black boots.