Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Gunned Down in Vegas Apartment Parking Lot

July 12, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: East Bonanza Road, fatal shooting, LVMPD, man killed

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Las Vegas apartment complex Tuesday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened on the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is expected to be released once family members are notified.

Detectives determined the victim was shot just after he arrived at the complex, although they have not determined a motive or identified any possible suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the killing was asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen