Man Gunned Down in Vegas Apartment Parking Lot

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Las Vegas apartment complex Tuesday, according to authorities.
The shooting happened on the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is expected to be released once family members are notified.
Detectives determined the victim was shot just after he arrived at the complex, although they have not determined a motive or identified any possible suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information about the killing was asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.