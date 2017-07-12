Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Las Vegas Councilman to Make Bid for Congressional Seat

July 12, 2017 11:03 AM
las vegas city council, Las Vegas news, ruben kihuen, Stavros Anthony

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada city councilman is jumping into the race for one of the state’s congressional seats.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony, fresh off an overwhelming municipal election win, filed candidacy paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Monday to run for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District in 2018.

For Anthony, a Republican, unseating freshman Democrat Ruben Kihuen could be a challenge, but it would not be unprecedented given the district’s short history.

Democrat Steven Horsford won the seat’s first election in 2012 but lost to Republican Cresent Hardy in 2014 during a period that saw the GOP take control of both chambers of the Nevada Legislature. Kihuen’s victory last year regained the seat for Democrats.

