Electrical Fire Damages Henderson Home

An electrical fire starting in the master bedroom closet Tuesday night damaged a Henderson home and left two adults looking for a place to live.
The Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 2300 block of Dolphin Court, that’s near Pecos Road and Robindale Road. It happened about 9:40 p.m. on July 11.
The first arriving engine crew saw smoke coming from a large two-story single family residence. Firefighters initiated an offensive attack and entered the house but heavy smoke conditions hampered firefighters’ efforts. A second alarm was called at about 10 p.m. and Clark County Fire Department responded with additional resources to help put out the fire.
A pet desert tortoise was rescued from harm in the back yard. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters, but one firefighter was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus and treated for heat exhaustion, then released.
Seven engines, one truck and six rescue units from Henderson Fire responded to the fire, assisted by two engines and a truck from Clark County Fire.
Two adults and a dog were displaced by the fire.
A City of Henderson Senior Fire Investigator, Henderson Police, Southwest Gas Corp. and NV Energy responded to help secure the property.
The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. The estimated loss is $250,000 for the structure and contents.