Downtown House Damaged By Fire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Firefighters in Las Vegas responded to a vacant downtown house on fire late Wednesday morning. Fire dispatchers received a number of calls at 10:12 a.m. that heavy flames and smoke were coming from a home on Berkley Avenue (Ogden/Eastern).
When fire crews arrived, the carport and what appeared to be an add-on room on the back of the house were on fire. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.
No other houses nearby were damaged by the fire. Damage was estimated at $75,000.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, and it remains under investigation. It was evident that squatters were living in the house.
Later Wednesday afternoon, firefighters were called to the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino at 2000 Las Vegas Boulevard South. That fire broke out at 12:55 p.m. on reports of a possible electrical fire in one of the rooms on the 17th floor.
When firefighters got there, an odor of something burning and a very light haze was seen. They found electrical wiring had shorted out in an air conditioner unit. Damage was confined to the unit itself.
No evacuation was done, an the incident was turned over to hotel maintenance personnel. There were no injuries.