Cops Seek Help Catching Armored Truck Robbers Caught on Video

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police are hoping surveillance footage and tips from the public will help them find two men responsible for a pair of Las Vegas armored truck robberies last week, authorities said.
The first attack happened as an armored truck was making a pick-up at a business on the 400 block of East Silverado Ranch on July 5. As the guard came out of the business carrying money bags, he was approached by the two suspects armed with handguns. They took the bags and fled on foot.
Investigators believe the two men struck again the next day, this time while another truck was picking up cash at a business on the 5300 block of South Fort Apache Road. As the guard was leaving the business, the suspects pulled up in a white four-door sedan. One of the suspects jumped out of the passenger side armed with a handgun and demanding the money. Again, the guard complied and the suspects drove off.
Surveillance video shows one suspect is a black or dark-skinned man, about 6’4″ with a heavy build and a dark complexion. The second suspect is also a black or dark-skinned man, about 5’9″ with an athletic build.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the attacks was asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.