Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Baby, Parents Identified in Las Vegas Murder-Suicide

July 12, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: John Dylan Lunetta, John Henry Lunetta, Karen Michelle Jackson, Las Vegas news, Murder-Suicide

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified the Las Vegas baby and his family found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Clark County coroner’s office said John Dylan Lunetta was 11 months old when he was found dead Monday at a home in southwest Las Vegas.

Police say a man fatally shot a woman, their infant son and a pet dog before shooting and killing himself.

The man is identified as 40-year-old John Henry Lunetta and the woman as 34-year-old Karen Michelle Jackson.

Police Lt. Dan McGrath says the shooting happened at least a day before the bodies were discovered.

Police were previously called to the home where the family lived over an argument, but McGrath said that incident did not turn violent.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen