Attorney General Sessions Makes Las Vegas Stop Over Sanctuary City Issue

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the inclusion of Las Vegas in a list of so-called sanctuary cities that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities is being reviewed.
Sessions’ remarks came Wednesday in Las Vegas, where he spoke before a group of federal, state and local law enforcement officials.
Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt issued the following statement about Session’s visit:
“This morning’s meeting with Attorney General Sessions brought together leaders from local law enforcement to address matters of common interest, including violent crime reduction, sanctuary cities, opioid abuse and human trafficking. As Nevada’s law enforcement leaders, we are committed to collaborating with our federal partners on important public safety issues, and hope that productive meetings like this one will ultimately reinforce the network that fights crime,” Laxalt said.
Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, and other jurisdictions were singled out in a May 2016 report by the Justice Department’s inspector general that found local policies or rules could interfere with providing information to immigration agents.
Sessions says Las Vegas has a “great cooperative system” with federal officials.
The jurisdictions last week received a strongly worded statement from the department questioning whether they are responding honestly when asked whether they follow the law on sharing the immigration status of residents.
