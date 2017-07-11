Vegas Cops Seek Witnesses From Video of Armed Bar Robbery

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police are searching for a pair of witnesses who could have critical information in the search for two masked armed gunmen who robbed a Las Vegas bar last month, authorities said.
The attacked happened at the Five Star Tavern located at 2425 North Rainbow Boulevard just before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
The armed men dressed all in black clothing with covered faces walked into the bar, ordered customers and employees to lie on the ground, then made off with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspects were believed to be white or Hispanic men.
Surveillance video captured two people that investigators identified as possible witnesses to the crime who may have critical information about the incident.
The male witness was white or Hispanic with brown hair and a brown beard, wearing a black shirt and black pants. The white or Hispanic female witness had long, dark hair past her shoulders and was wearing a grey sweater and dark pants.
Anyone with any information about the attack or with information about the identity or whereabouts of the witnesses were asked to contact the LVMPD.