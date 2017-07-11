Tips For Seniors To Beat The Heat During Summer

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – In the heat of summer, it’s important to find ways for older family members to beat the heat. From ultraviolet (UV) rays to skin dehydrations, there are many dangers from the sun to our bodies. Excessive heat exposure can cause dehydrations, which in turn can cause dangerous conditions like heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. UV rays can reach into the deeper layers of skin, promote skin aging and wrinkles and are believed to increase the development of skin cancer. In older people, the skin doesn’t heal as well, leaving the person more vulnerable to infections and skin cancer.

Karen Bailey, Poet’s Walk Henderson’s Director of Resident Care, is in the business of keeping people safe. “Since skin becomes more delicate and vulnerable as we age, that means it’s more important than ever for older adults to protect their skin from damage caused by the sun,” said Bailey. “They’re also going to get dehydrated faster, get overheated easier, and their symptoms arise quickly. This is why observation is most important for prevention and why we remind all of the staff at our community important tips to keep our residents safe,” Bailey said.

Some of the tips that Bailey offers include:

-Encourage adequate food and fluid intake.

-Wear light colored clothes; dark clothes absorb more heat and tight clothers don’t let sweat evaporate.

-Sunglasses prevent harmful UV rays from scorching corneas and protect eyes. Choose sunglasses that block 90 to 100% of UV rays.

-A hat is a smart summer fashion and a great way from protection. A wide brimmed hat prevents UV rays from hitting the sensitive spots on one’s face and keeps skin looking young and wrinkle-free.

-Sunscreen with an SPF rating of at least 15 is recommended. Don’t forget to cover areas that burn easily; nose, ears, shoulders and the back of the neck.

Poet’s Walk Henderson, a Spring Hills Senior Communities all memory care community is located at 1750 W. Ridge Parkway.