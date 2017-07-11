Las Vegas Police: Man Killed Woman, Baby, Dog, Then Himself

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man fatally shot a woman, their infant son and a pet dog before shooting and killing himself.
Police Lt. Dan McGrath says officers discovered the bodies of the three people and dog Monday night at a home home on the 10300 block of Numaga Road near South Rainbow Road and West Cactus Avenue in southwest Las Vegas.
McGrath says police believe the shootings occurred at least a day earlier.
He says police were called to the home once before over an argument but it did not turn violent. He did not have further details.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the names of those killed once family members are notified.
He says the family lived together. McGrath says the infant was almost 1 year old and the woman had a second child who was not home at the time of the shooting and was with other family.