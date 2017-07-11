Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Las Vegas

By Debbie Hall

A frozen margarita is the combination a blend of tequilas and freshly squeezed lime juice chilled with ice. Nothing is more refreshing on a hot day or warm night in Las Vegas than a delicious frozen margarita that cools the body and tantalizes the palate. These places offer flavorful drinks with wonderful view and enticing ambiance. Check out a taste of Mexico with an American taste with a frozen margarita to decide which is a favorite.

El Dorado Cantina

3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 722-2289

www.eldoradovegas.com

El Dorado Cantina is a little piece of Mexico located in Las Vegas featuring authentic Mexican cuisine to be paired with frozen margaritas. The full bar features over 100 tequilas including Clase Azul Ultra Extra Añejo Tequila and AsomBroso. Specialty frozen margaritas are offered as well as traditional ones to satisfy anyone’s taste. While enjoying the margarita, the menu by Chef Paco Francisco Cortes represents various regions of Mexico. Menu items are selected from farms in the U.S. and are free from GMO, antibiotics, steroids and pesticides. Parking is free and the cantina is open 24 hours a day.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant

Downtown Summerlin

11020 Lavender Hill Drive

Las Vegas, NV 89135

(702) 982-0111

www.panchosrestaurant.com

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin has been designed as a Mexican hacienda and bar, serving handcrafted margaritas featuring over 40 tequilas. Frozen margaritas can be enjoyed at the bar and in the dining room. Specialty drinks include Jalapeño Margarita, made with Zarco Silver tequila mixed with house-made margarita mix, triple sec, and topped with sliced jalapeño and a Tajín powder rim garnish. Executive Chef Ramon Hurtado serves serving traditional and modern Mexican menu to pair with the frozen margaritas. There is live entertainment seven nights per week and plenty of free parking.

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

LINQ Promenade

3545 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 691-3773

www.chayolv.com

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar on the LINQ Promenade features a vast tequila selection paired with an innovative Mexican menu. Over 15 specialty margaritas are offered along with traditional flavors. Cocktails can be enjoyed on the ground-level patio to people watch. There is a main dining room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open up to create an indoor-outdoor space. There is music, a mechanical bull and a party atmosphere. Self parking is free for Nevada residents with a Nevada ID.

Tacos & Tequila

Luxor Las Vegas

3900 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 262-5225

www.tacosandtequilalv.com

Tacos & Tequila at Luxor Las Vegas combines Mexico City with traditional elements of Mexico. Saturday and Sunday brunch features the bottomless frozen margaritas with purchase of an entrée but one can indulge with the frozen delight at the full bar. Corporate Executive Chef Saul Ortiz has created a menu featuring modern Mexican cuisine and has showcased his talents on Food Network’s “Chopped.”

Cañonita

Grand Canal Shoppes

The Venetian

3377 Las Vegas Blvd, S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

(702) 420-2561

www.canoita.com

Cañonita at Grand Canal Shoppes serves the flavors of Mexico blended with New American taste to include traditional favorites. Authentic tequilas with frozen margaritas and 12 specialty margaritas can be enjoyed on the patio set beside the Grand Canal. The views include passing gondolas and streetscapes. There is also a full bar and dining room designed in Mexican motif. Parking is complimentary.

