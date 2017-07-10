Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Woman Stabbed to Death in Las Vegas Home

July 10, 2017 3:27 PM
Filed Under: fatal stabbing, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Rock Crest Drive, woman killed

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police are trying to piece together what led to the fatal stabbing of a woman inside a Las Vegas home early Sunday, authorities said.

The attack happened at a home on the 1700 block of Rock Crest Drive just before 9 a.m. Sunday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Officers responding to calls of a woman yelling inside the house. Getting no answer at the front door, police went over the backyard wall and entered the house through an unlocked rear door to find a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was declared dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately released pending family notification.

Investigators determined that a suspicious man was seen in the area of the home just before the killing and sounds of a struggle were heard.

Anyone with any information about the killing was asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.

